Netanyahu faces eighth questioning in graft probes

Jerusalem (CNN) Investigators were seen arriving at the residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in Jerusalem on Friday, in video shown on Israeli TV, indicating Benjamin Netanyahu is being questioned for an eighth time in ongoing corruption investigations.

Footage on Channel 2 News showed police arriving at the Prime Minister's house, and, separately, showed his wife, Sara Netanyahu, arriving for questioning at the police anti-corruption unit in the Israeli town of Lod.

A video image showing Israeli police at the entrance to Benjamin Netanyahu's home on Friday.

Netanyahu has been questioned seven times already in two separate corruption cases, and has been named a suspect in both of them; but he is expected to be questioned for the first time Friday in two newer -- and bigger -- cases, known as Case 3000 and Case 4000.

Case 3000 deals with alleged corruption relating to the multi-million dollar purchase of German submarines, while Case 4000 deals with the relationship between the Ministry of Communications -- during a period when it was being run from the Prime Minister's Office -- and Israeli telecommunications firm Bezeq.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife, Sara Netanyahu, in New York on September 19, 2017.

Read More