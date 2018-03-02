Breaking News

Multiple sclerosis drug pulled from market after reports of brain inflammation

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:09 PM ET, Fri March 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TV personality Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with MS in 2012, just weeks after the birth of his daughter.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
TV personality Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with MS in 2012, just weeks after the birth of his daughter.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
&quot;Sopranos&quot; actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 34, revealed that she has multiple sclerosis in People magazine. She told the magazine she was diagnosed with the disease when she was 20.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
"Sopranos" actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 34, revealed that she has multiple sclerosis in People magazine. She told the magazine she was diagnosed with the disease when she was 20.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne announced that he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/12/health/trevor-bayne-multiple-sclerosis/index.html&quot;&gt;diagnosed &lt;/a&gt;in 2013. The chronic disease affects the central nervous system, often causing pain, numbness in the limbs and a loss of vision.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne announced that he was diagnosed in 2013. The chronic disease affects the central nervous system, often causing pain, numbness in the limbs and a loss of vision.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Actress Teri Garr was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. Garr might be best known for her roles in the iconic 1980s films &quot;Mr. Mom&quot; and &quot;Tootsie.&quot;
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Actress Teri Garr was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. Garr might be best known for her roles in the iconic 1980s films "Mr. Mom" and "Tootsie."
Hide Caption
4 of 14
It has been more than 15 years since musician Clay Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He says he&#39;s learned to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/07/health/human-factor-walker/&quot;&gt;manage his condition&lt;/a&gt; by eating a healthy diet, exercising and taking his medication.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
It has been more than 15 years since musician Clay Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He says he's learned to manage his condition by eating a healthy diet, exercising and taking his medication.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Josh Harding, formerly a goaltender with the NHL&#39;s Minnesota Wild, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 28.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Josh Harding, formerly a goaltender with the NHL's Minnesota Wild, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 28.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Singer Alan Osmond, left, and his son David Osmond both live with multiple sclerosis.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Singer Alan Osmond, left, and his son David Osmond both live with multiple sclerosis.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Talk-show host Montel Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. Williams said then that he had been misdiagnosed for 10 years.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Talk-show host Montel Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. Williams said then that he had been misdiagnosed for 10 years.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Noah &quot;40&quot; Shebib, a Canadian hip-hop producer who has collaborated with artists such as Drake and Lil Wayne, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in his early 20s.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Noah "40" Shebib, a Canadian hip-hop producer who has collaborated with artists such as Drake and Lil Wayne, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in his early 20s.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
David Lander, left, who played Squiggy on TV&#39;s &quot;Laverne &amp;amp; Shirley,&quot; hid his diagnosis for 15 years &quot;primarily because I didn&#39;t think show business would embrace the fact that I have a chronic disease known as multiple sclerosis,&quot; he said in a 2001 &lt;a href=&quot;http://transcripts.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/0105/17/lad.08.html&quot;&gt;interview with CNN&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
David Lander, left, who played Squiggy on TV's "Laverne & Shirley," hid his diagnosis for 15 years "primarily because I didn't think show business would embrace the fact that I have a chronic disease known as multiple sclerosis," he said in a 2001 interview with CNN.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Ann Romney, wife of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, was diagnosed with MS in 1998.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Ann Romney, wife of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, was diagnosed with MS in 1998.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Ten years ago, singer Tamia Hill was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She has recorded four albums since.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Ten years ago, singer Tamia Hill was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She has recorded four albums since.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Chris Wright was the first-known NBA player with multiple sclerosis. The former Dallas Maverick now plays professionally in Israel.
Photos: Famous people with multiple sclerosis
Chris Wright was the first-known NBA player with multiple sclerosis. The former Dallas Maverick now plays professionally in Israel.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
13 jack osborne 1112RESTRICTED jamie-lynn sigler01 trevor bayne 111202 teri garr 111203 clay walker 111205 josh harding 111207 Alan David Osmand 111208 neil cavuto 111209 montel williams 111210 noah shebib 111204 david lander 111211 ann romney 111202 tamia 111202 chris wright 1112

Story highlights

  • Daclizumab (brand name Zinbryta) has been pulled from the market
  • Eight patients developed serious inflammation of the brain while taking the drug

(CNN)In a rare move, the companies that make the multiple sclerosis drug daclizumab (brand name Zinbryta) have voluntarily pulled the medication from the market and stopped all clinical studies after reports of eight cases of serious brain inflammation among patients in Europe.

Manufacturers Biogen and AbbVie acted on the same day the European Medicines Agency called for an "urgent review" of the multiple sclerosis medicine.
Seven patients in Germany and one in Spain presented with encephalitis and or meningoencephalitis, which are both inflammation of the brain.
    FDA approves first treatment for severe type of multiple sclerosis
    FDA approves first treatment for severe type of multiple sclerosis
    "Given the nature and complexity of adverse events being reported, characterizing the evolving benefit/risk profile of Zinbryta will not be possible going forward given the limited number of patients being treated," the companies said in a statement.
    "Therefore, Biogen and AbbVie believe it is in the best interest of patients to voluntarily withdraw worldwide marketing authorizations for Zinbryta."
    Read More
    The drug is available in the European Union, the United States, Switzerland, Canada and Australia. According to the European Medicines Agency, over 8,000 patients around the world have received Zinbryta. The majority of the European patients are in Germany.
    Daclizumab is an immune-modulating therapy that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2016 for treatment of the type of MS called relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. But the FDA warned at the time that the drug could cause "serious or life-threatening liver damage" and "serious immune system disorders (conditions that occur when the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body)."
    Patients who were taking medications that affect the liver, those with existing liver disease or anyone who had skin problems such as eczema or psoriasis were not candidates for the monthly injection. In addition, patients who wanted to use the medication must have tried at least two other disease-modifying treatments and could not be on any other multiple sclerosis treatments.
    Due to these concerns, the drug was available only via a restricted distribution program that included regular monitoring. A patient's doctor and pharmacist had to be registered with the program to use the drug.
    Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The disease scars nerve tissue and causes a range of symptoms, including vision problems and paralysis.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    The European Medicines Agency said it will contact doctors directly in the next few days. Until then, the agency advises that doctors do not start any new patients on the drug and that they should contact existing patients immediately and look for signs of brain inflammation, including fever, seizures, changes in behavior, confusion and disorientation. Treatment for any form of encephalitis is "immediate, aggressive" medical intervention including antibiotics that can cross the blood-brain barrier, according to the National Institutes of Health.
    The European Medicines Agency added that patients on daclizumab are advised not to stop their medication without consulting their doctor. Anyone enrolled in a clinical trial of the drug should reach out to their doctor in the study.