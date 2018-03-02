Story highlights World's oldest figurative tattoos discovered

They include animals thought to represent status and power

(CNN) The world's oldest figurative tattogos have been discovered on two 5,000-year-old mummies from Egypt.

Tattoos depicting a wild bull and a Barbary sheep were found on the upper arm of a male mummy, while the shoulder and upper arm of a female mummy bore "S" shaped motifs.

The find, details of which are published in the Journal of Archaeological Science , pushes back evidence for the tattooing in Africa by 1,000 years, and it overturns the belief that only women were tattooed in Predynastic Egypt -- the era before the country's unification by the first pharaoh at around 3100 BCE.

"The symbols being tattooed are quite extraordinary," Daniel Antoine, one of the lead researchers in the project and British Museum's curator of physical anthropology, tells CNN.

A sign of status, magical power or just art?

