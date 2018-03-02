London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will invite more than 2,600 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share their wedding day, Kensington Palace said Friday.

The invitees will be able to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests at St. George's Chapel, where the ceremony takes place on May 19, and to watch the newlyweds depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too," a palace press release said.

"This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom."

Members of the public from across the United Kingdom will make up 1,200 of those invited, the palace said. "The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities," it said.

