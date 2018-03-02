Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised hackles in Washington with his claim -- unveiled Thursday -- that Russia is fielding a formidable new arsenal that can thwart US ballistic missile defenses.

So what new strategic weaponry does Russia have, and how does this it enhance its military power? And does this mean a new Cold War is in the offing?

Here are the basics about the new weaponry revealed by Putin as he gave his annual address to the Russian Parliament.

A new generation of intercontinental ballistic missile: The Sarmat would be a more capable rocket designed to replace the Voevoda ICBM, known by the NATO designation SS-18 Satan. It could loft its payload over a longer distance -- capable of crossing the South Pole as well as the North Pole, the shortest route between Russia and the United States.

Is it deployed? No. Putin said the Russian military has begun the "active phase" for testing the new missile. Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti Friday cited a Russian lawmaker saying pre-production versions of the rocket would enter the inventory soon.

