Time's Up leaders say they're standing down at the Oscars' red carpet

(CNN) The organizers behind Time's Up said they will "stand down" on the red carpet at this weekend's Oscar ceremony.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who is one of the leaders of the organization, told members of the press on Thursday that the message of Time's Up is not about wearing black to awards shows and overshadowing the main event. Celebrities wore black at January's Golden Globe Awards to show support for the newly-formed anti-sexual harassment initiative.

"We are not an awards show protest group," DuVernay said. "So we stand down this time. It's really important that you know that Time's Up is not about the red carpet. And those women you saw on the red carpet representing Time's Up [at the Globes] are now off the red carpet working their butts off being activists."

She added that, "I think there's really something about the narrative of Time's Up that was really important that this not be just capturing the awards show spotlight. It'll happen again, but not this time."

Instead of a red carpet showing, Time's Up will have "a moment" during the televised broadcast of the Academy Awards, she said. DuVernay did not elaborate on what will take place. She did not immediately respond to CNN's request for clarification.

