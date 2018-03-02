Watch these kids recreate Oscar-nominated movie scenes

Story highlights Chicago mom has been taking pics for years

It's turned into a fun family project

(CNN) And the award for most adorable goes to...

For the past few years, Chicago mom Maggie Storino has been dressing her three daughters up to recreate shots from Oscar-nominated films

It's now turned into quite a production, using the children to stage scenes from the various movies nominated for best picture.

Storino's latest photos replicate scenes from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Get Out," "Dunkirk," "The Shape of Water," "Call Me By Your Name," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread," "The Darkest Hour" and "The Post."

And yes, the photos are as cute as you would expect.

#DarkestHour ✌️#GaryOldman A post shared by Don't Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:33am PST