A poetic tribute to Dr. Seuss on his birthday

The work of someone gone but great.

Come on now, don't be obtuse,

Let's all give thanks to Dr. Seuss.

His name was Theodor Seuss Geisel

Dr. Seuss reads to kids in 1957.

And all the kids they think he's swell.

Born March 2, 1904

His family, they brewed beer and more.

By high school he was doing art

His cartoon style set him apart.

Soon our Ted was a Dartmouth grad

He paid his rent by drawing ads

For Standard Oil and NBC,

But bigger fame came next, you see.

The tickled tots, they took a look

When Ted, he turned to children's books.

"The Cat in the Hat" and "Hop on Pop"

Once he started, he couldn't stop.

"Yertle the Turtle," "The Lorax" too

A fish of red, a fish of blue.

Our favorite lines we loved to quote

"Could you, would you with a goat?"

Sneetches, Horton, Gerald McGrew

Don't forget Thing One and Thing Two.

Or, of course, the Griggolupp

Like Seuss would do, I made that up.

Ted's loyal readers didn't flinch

When they met the mean old Grinch.

The green one stole poor Whoville's Yule

Their spirit made him feel a fool.

The movie version was not so merry

Despite the grimace of Jim Carrey.

And at the risk of being contrary

Mike Myers' "Cat" was truly scary.

It's not Ted's fault they weren't so fun

Because he died in '91.

So let's pour a glass of milk, or juice

And raise a toast to Dr. Seuss.