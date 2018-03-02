Dolly Parton thinks it's time for a '9 to 5' remake

Story highlights Parton said she and her costars are willing -- if the script is right

She shared a possible idea in development

(CNN) In the age of #MeToo and Time's Up, Dolly Parton believes it's the perfect time to remake her hit film, "9 to 5."

The classic 1980 movie -- starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as secretaries battling with a sexist boss -- was one of the first to highlight sexual harassment of women at work.

Parton recently told Nightline that while the trio has always discussed revisiting the film, it started to really make sense now, amid the national conversation around harassment and equal pay for women.

"We decided that we are going to do another one," she said. "We are trying to get the script and all that. Everyone is very interested, and we've all agreed that we'd love to do it if it's right."

A reboot is in the early stages of development, Deadline reported Thursday

