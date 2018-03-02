'Death Wish' remake unloaded at a bad time for Hollywood

(CNN) Hollywood will honor its best and brightest March 4, with the added pomp of this being the 90th Academy Awards. Yet whatever claims to the moral high ground industry figures might like to make aren't helped by this weekend's release of "Death Wish," a remake of the 1974 revenge fantasy, right before its biggest night.

In response to another horrific school shooting, many show-business liberals have joined the chorus for gun control. But the industry can be put on the defensive when it releases this sort of high-profile exploitation fare, which critics have pilloried, giving the movie a dismal 15% approval rating on the movie-review site Rottentomatoes

Even under the best of circumstances, the new film, starring Bruce Willis and directed by horror maven Eli Roth, would be a subject of controversy.

The mere trailer triggered blowback in August, with Joshua Rivera writing in GQ , "It takes a profound level of either ignorance or craven, willful opportunism to think that this is a moment to make a film about a white man's rage channeled through the barrel of a gun." Collider's Matt Goldberg added that the movie "feels particularly icky considering our politics and cultural environment."

As it would happen, "Death Wish" -- a story in which a man responds to his wife's murder by becoming a gun-wielding vigilante -- makes its debut during a moment in which the gun-control debate is again being renewed. (MGM, which is distributing the film, actually delayed its scheduled opening from November until now.)

