What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:06 PM ET, Fri March 2, 2018

(CNN)One person doesn't know who Oprah is. Mel B may or may not know who's performing at the royal wedding. And these kids know their Oscar nominated movies. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

An awkward moment

She didn't know how to spell Oprah. A barista didn't recognize the mega star when she went on a coffee run.

    A heartwarming tribute

    He's playing for more than a win. Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dedicates the rest of the season to Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver.
    A royal performance?

    She may know what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really, really want. Mel B sparked speculation that the Spice Girls might perform at the royal wedding.

    A viral blackboard

    His students need to pass a national exam. This is what he does to prepare them.

    A special delivery

    She lives in one of Detriot's most affluent suburbs. But she spends most of her time in the city's poorest areas.

    A fun family project

    These kids get the award for most adorable! Their mom dresses them up to recreate shots from Oscar-nominated films.