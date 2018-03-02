Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A White House adviser dozes off while President Donald Trump speaks, John McCain's wife and daughter speak out in defense of the senator, Jimmy Kimmel receives a touching surprise from Ellen DeGeneres. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Kimmel brought to tears

DeGeneres honored Kimmel's infant son, Billy, by dedicating a room at Children's Hospital Los Angeles after him. Billy Kimmel was born with a genetic heart disease, and his condition led the late-night host to become vocal about health care reform.

White House staffer takes a catnap

Trump adviser Stephen Miller had quite a struggle staying awake during a speech by the President.

