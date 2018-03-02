Must-watch videos of the week

Breaking News

(CNN)A White House adviser dozes off while President Donald Trump speaks, John McCain's wife and daughter speak out in defense of the senator, Jimmy Kimmel receives a touching surprise from Ellen DeGeneres. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Kimmel brought to tears

DeGeneres honored Kimmel's infant son, Billy, by dedicating a room at Children's Hospital Los Angeles after him. Billy Kimmel was born with a genetic heart disease, and his condition led the late-night host to become vocal about health care reform.

White House staffer takes a catnap

    Trump adviser Stephen Miller had quite a struggle staying awake during a speech by the President.
    Armed robber fought off

    Surveillance video captured a dramatic scene at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, liquor store as the owner and her daughter fought off an armed man who tried to rob them.

    McCain's wife and daughter call out Trump

    Cindy McCain, the wife of Sen. John McCain, joined daughter Meghan McCain on "The View," and they did not mince words about Trump's recent criticism of the senator, who has brain cancer.

    Obama's private remarks released

    Former President Barack Obama gave a private speech where he talked about the drama-free nature of his White House.