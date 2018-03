Story highlights Sudan is the last male northern white rhino left in the world

He's 45 -- elderly in rhino years

(CNN) The world's last male northern white rhino is gravely ill, pushing the subspecies a step closer to extinction.

The rhino, named Sudan, made headlines last year when he was listed on a dating app as the "Most Eligible Bachelor in the World." The campaign was part of an effort to raise funds to save the subspecies.

Sudan, 45, lives at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya with two other female northern white rhinos -- Fatu and Najin. They are the last three northern white rhinos left in the world.

As experts scramble to ensure the subspecies does not go extinct, Sudan's ailing health is sparking concerns.

