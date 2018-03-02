3 aid workers killed, 3 hurt, 1 feared abducted in northeast Nigeria, UN says

Story highlights Other civilians may have been killed or injured in the attack, the UN said

Boko Haram has attacked similar camps with gunmen and suicide bombers

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Three Nigerian aid workers were killed, three others were injured and a nurse is feared abducted after an attack by militants late Thursday in northeast Nigeria, the United Nations said.

The slain aid workers all were men working in Rann in far northeast Nigeria, according to a statement Friday by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance . Two were working for the International Organization of Migration, and one was a contracted medical doctor working for UNICEF.

A woman working as a nurse was missing after the attack and is feared to have been kidnapped, UNOCHA said.

The United Nations also was "concerned" about other civilians who may have been killed or injured in the attack, the agency said.

The attackers were not immediately identified.

Read More