French embassy attacked in Burkina Faso's capital

(CNN) Four attackers at the French Embassy in Burkina Faso have been "neutralized," the government of Burkina Faso said Friday.

Both the French Embassy and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the headquarters of Burkina Faso's armed forces, have come under attack, a government statement said, and there are security forces on the scene.

It urged people to keep calm and avoid areas where there might be gunfire.

Freelance journalist Yacouba Ouédraogo, who is in Ouagadougou, told CNN the shooting had stopped and that the people who attacked the army headquarters wore Burkinabe army clothes.

Security personnel take cover as smoke billows from the French Institute in Ouagadougou on Friday.

The Prime Ministry posted on Facebook that its office was not affected by the attack.

