French embassy 'under attack' in Burkina Faso's capital

(CNN) An armed attack currently underway in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou is centered on the French embassy, according to a post on the embassy's Facebook page.

"The attack is ongoing at the French embassy and the French Institute," the post said, adding that people should remain "confined" to where they are. The French Institute is a cultural organization.

France's ambassador to Burkina Faso, Xavier Lapdecab, urged people via Twitter to act with "absolute precaution" as the attack is ongoing.

Burkina Faso's national police have warned people to move away from areas around the "vicinity of the Prime Ministry -- and the United Nations roundabout."

"The specialized units of the defense and security forces are in action," the force said on its official Facebook page.

