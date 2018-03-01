Photos: The week in 33 photos White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the US Capitol on Tuesday, February 27, after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia investigation. Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning from her position, the White House confirmed on Wednesday. She's expected to leave in the next few weeks. Hide Caption 1 of 33

Students and staff members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were greeted by police and well-wishers as they returned to the school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 28. It was their first day back since a mass shooting at the school killed 17 people on February 14.

Journalists in Moscow watch a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech on Thursday, March 1. During his annual address to the Russian parliament, Putin said his country has developed a nuclear-capable cruise missile that has "unlimited" range and is capable of eluding air-defense systems. He also said Russia has developed an "invincible" missile that can deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed. A US official with knowledge of the latest Russian military assessment expressed doubt to CNN that the weapons Putin described were anywhere near operational.

Visitors pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham as the late evangelist lies in honor at the US Capitol on Wednesday, February 28. Graham, who reached millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every US president since Harry Truman, died February 21 at the age of 99.

A drone carries a handbag down the runway at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, February 25.

Shirtless Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua takes part in the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony on Sunday, February 25.

A man mourns the death of his friend who was fatally shot during a banned protest in Kinshasa, Congo, on Sunday, February 25. Protesters were calling on President Joseph Kabila to step down.

Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, wipes the forehead of Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right party the League of Matteo, during a joint press conference on Thursday, March 1. The center-right alliance brokered by Berlusconi looks set to take the largest share of the vote as Italian voters head to the polls on Sunday

A decorative plate featuring an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen behind a statue of late Communist leader Mao Zedong at a souvenir store in Beijing on Tuesday, February 27. China's Communist Party has proposed amending the country's constitution to get rid of presidential term limits.

A woman holds an AR-15 rifle at a church ceremony in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, February 28. Hundreds of parishioners gathered at the Sanctuary Church to exchange or renew their wedding vows, and some of them clutched unloaded rifles, according to CNN affiliate WFMZ-TV. Church members said they were following God's will to honor the Second Amendment.

A police dog jumps over a Hong Kong corrections officer as they conduct a training demonstration on Tuesday, February 27.

People try out virtual reality headsets during the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile fair, on Monday, February 26. The event was held in Barcelona, Spain.

US President Donald Trump looks at Washington Gov. Jay Inslee as the White House hosted a listening session with many of the nation's governors on Monday, February 26. Inslee told Trump that "we need a little less tweeting here and a little more listening" on the subject of arming teachers to deter school shootings. Inslee pleaded with Trump to scrap his proposal of arming teachers.

A lion arrives at a Johannesburg airport before being taken to an animal sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa, on Monday, February 26. Two lions, Simba and Saeed, were rescued by the Four Paws charity in Syria and Iraq.

A child receives medical treatment after a village was attacked in Syria's rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region on Sunday, February 25. Several people were treated for exposure to chlorine gas, opposition groups said, as airstrikes and artillery fire from the regime continued. CNN was unable to independently verify claims that chlorine was used as a weapon.

Heavy snow falls on a Household Cavalry guard in London on Wednesday, February 28. Britain was hit by heavy snow and subzero temperatures Wednesday as the "Beast from the East" brought chaos to the country's infrastructure. The cold snap, which has chilled much of Europe, left Britain blanketed in snow.

The body of Bollywood superstar Sridevi is accompanied by her family members during her funeral in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 28. The 54-year-old actress was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Police in Dubai ruled out any suggestion of foul play, and a forensics report said she died from "accidental drowning following loss of consciousness."

An employee of the auction house Christie's holds up a self-portrait of artist Andy Warhol on Thursday, March 1. Christie's was previewing an upcoming art auction in London.

A woman related to an abducted schoolgirl cries in Dapchi, Nigeria, on Friday, February 23. Boko Haram militants stormed a Dapchi school last week and took 110 girls.

Victor the polar bear plays in the snow at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, on Wednesday, February 28.

Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special-education teacher from Jackson County, West Virginia, holds a sign outside of the state's Capitol building on Tuesday, February 27. The state's teachers went on strike to push for better pay and benefits.

Actor Bill Murray holds up the Silver Bear award that director Wes Anderson won at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday, February 24. Murray accepted the award on behalf of Anderson, who was recognized for the movie "Isle of Dogs."

On the first day back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, flowers were placed on the empty desks of those killed in the mass shooting on February 14. Seventeen people were killed at the Florida school.

A gull and a cormorant fight for a fish in Stralsund, Germany, on Wednesday, February 28.

Light tributes are placed in Bratislava, Slovakia, to remember investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova on Wednesday, February 28. They had been shot to death at Kuciak's apartment, police said. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is offering a reward of 1 million euros ($1.2 million US) for information about Kuciak's death. The head of the Slovak police, Tibor Gaspar, said it was likely Kuciak's murder was connected to his work.

Snow covers Mont Saint-Michel, an island commune in France, on Thursday, March 1.

People inspect the wreckage of a passenger train that collided with a freight train in the Egyptian village of Kom Hamada on Wednesday, February 28. At least 15 people were killed.

Men participate in the Konomiya Naked Festival in Inazawa, Japan, on Wednesday, February 28. The annual festival started in the year 767. Thousands of men march through the streets wearing only loincloths. The event is meant to drive away evil spirits and bring in good luck.

Hindu devotees in India's Nandgaon village take part in the religious festival of Holi on Sunday, February 25. Holi marks the welcoming of spring and is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, with people playfully splashing colorful paint, powder and water on one another.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry the body of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, head of a denomination known as the Jerusalem Faction, during his funeral on Sunday, February 25.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, interacts with American athlete Lauren Gibbs as they attend the four-man bobsled event at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 25. Trump attended the closing ceremony later that day. Gibbs won silver in the two-woman bobsled last month.

The corpses of poisoned vultures are piled up in the Mbashene communal area of Mozambique on Sunday, February 25. Conservationists said at least 87 critically endangered vultures died after consuming poison that was planted in the carcass of a poached elephant. Vultures are often targeted by poachers so that the birds don't give away their location.