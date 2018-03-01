The week in 33 photos

A drone carries a handbag down the runway at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, February 25.
A man mourns the death of his friend who was fatally shot during a banned protest in Kinshasa, Congo, on Sunday, February 25. Protesters were calling on President Joseph Kabila to step down.
A police dog jumps over a Hong Kong corrections officer as they conduct a training demonstration on Tuesday, February 27.
People try out virtual reality headsets during the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile fair, on Monday, February 26. The event was held in Barcelona, Spain.
A lion arrives at a Johannesburg airport before being taken to an animal sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa, on Monday, February 26. Two lions, Simba and Saeed, were rescued by the Four Paws charity in Syria and Iraq.
An employee of the auction house Christie's holds up a self-portrait of artist Andy Warhol on Thursday, March 1. Christie's was previewing an upcoming art auction in London.
Victor the polar bear plays in the snow at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, on Wednesday, February 28.
Actor Bill Murray holds up the Silver Bear award that director Wes Anderson won at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday, February 24. Murray accepted the award on behalf of Anderson, who was recognized for the movie "Isle of Dogs."
A gull and a cormorant fight for a fish in Stralsund, Germany, on Wednesday, February 28.
Snow covers Mont Saint-Michel, an island commune in France, on Thursday, March 1.
People inspect the wreckage of a passenger train that collided with a freight train in the Egyptian village of Kom Hamada on Wednesday, February 28. At least 15 people were killed.
Men participate in the Konomiya Naked Festival in Inazawa, Japan, on Wednesday, February 28. The annual festival started in the year 767. Thousands of men march through the streets wearing only loincloths. The event is meant to drive away evil spirits and bring in good luck.
Hindu devotees in India's Nandgaon village take part in the religious festival of Holi on Sunday, February 25. Holi marks the welcoming of spring and is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, with people playfully splashing colorful paint, powder and water on one another.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry the body of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, head of a denomination known as the Jerusalem Faction, during his funeral on Sunday, February 25.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, interacts with American athlete Lauren Gibbs as they attend the four-man bobsled event at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 25. Trump attended the closing ceremony later that day. Gibbs won silver in the two-woman bobsled last month.
The corpses of poisoned vultures are piled up in the Mbashene communal area of Mozambique on Sunday, February 25. Conservationists said at least 87 critically endangered vultures died after consuming poison that was planted in the carcass of a poached elephant. Vultures are often targeted by poachers so that the birds don't give away their location.