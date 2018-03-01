West Virginia public schools closed despite deal that was to end strike

(CNN) All West Virginia public schools will remain closed Thursday, which was the day teachers were to return to work after what is turning into a week-long strike over pay and benefits.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had reached a tentative pay deal with union leaders Tuesday that was designed to end the strike and send teachers back into the classroom on Thursday.

However, the deal didn't include a fix to the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), which employees say requires them to pay premiums that are too high. That so far remains a major sticking point.

The governor said the issue of funding insurance would be addressed by a task force created by the union deal, which is not the immediate fix educators wanted.