Another 'bomb cyclone' -- with a huge flood risk -- is aiming for the Northeast

Story highlights This storm, like January's, is due to hit at record ride levels

Coastal flooding and hurricane-strength wind gusts pose the biggest threat

(CNN) New England is gearing up for its most significant storm since early January's "bomb cyclone," with heavy rain, roaring winds and excessive coastal flooding expected Friday and Saturday from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

This Nor'easter, like the one in January, could reach bombogenesis -- or become a " bomb cyclone " -- by dropping at least 24-millibars of atmospheric pressure in 24 hours. Some forecast models predict a sudden pressure plummet Friday evening off the Atlantic coast.

Even if this storm doesn't "bomb out," the coastal low will pack an incredible punch, with places from eastern Long Island in New York to Boston likely to get hit hardest.

With the moon full, the tide is now at its highest point of the month. On top of that, the storm's surge could drive 2 to 3 feet of water into coastal neighborhoods. Along the shore, wave heights will be 4 to 8 feet, breaking along the shoreline and exacerbating flooding.

Updated tide forecast is for an all-time water level in Boston Harbor (15.3')...and to do it 3 straight times. For reference, the level has only hit 15' twice in its existence: Blizzard of '78 and this January. pic.twitter.com/eqe42VQPgh — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 1, 2018

