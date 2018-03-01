(CNN) Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman responded to a question Tuesday night on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" about the fate of the country under President Trump by saying, "we'll have to wait and see."

Colbert asked Manigault-Newman about a comment she made while she was a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother," in which she said, in reference to the potential consequences of the Trump presidency, "No, it's not going to be okay, it's not." She also said she was "haunted by tweets every single day."

Manigault-Newman clarified her comments on "The Late Show" by saying she was talking specifically about the immigration debate with fellow "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant Ross Mathews.

"We were talking about a family of a man who had been in the country for 30 years and had been sent back, and Ross was expressing his concern about what was happening with immigration," Manigault-Newman said. "I believe that the immigration debate will continue, and it's a very difficult and complicated subject, and I don't believe that it can be resolved so simply, and that was part of the discussion, and that's why I was a bit emotional."

Colbert also asked Manigault-Newman what specifically haunted her about the President's tweets. She replied, "that's not a place you want to find out at 5:00 in the morning about something.

