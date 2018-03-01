She wanted her classmates to talk about immigration -- so she brought the border to them

(CNN) Her high school is more than 1,600 miles from the US-Mexico border -- and the immigration debate was far from most of her classmates' minds.

So Brandi Marsch decided to bring the border to them.

The 17-year-old senior at Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh created an art installation in a stairwell at school, an interpretation of the struggle of people who try to cross the border.

She used barbed wire to symbolize security, hung flowers from the ceiling to recognize the immigrants who die on the difficult journey, and she placed copies of green cards around a fence to highlight the people who make it.

The display includes flowers, laminated green cards and barbed wire.

Marsch was born in the United States and says she doesn't have a personal connection to the immigration issue. But what she learned through this project surprised her.

Read More