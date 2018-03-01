(CNN) Tens of thousands of Californians have been ordered to evacuate as an approaching storm brings the risks of "dangerous flash flooding, mud and debris flow," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Thursday.

Mandatory evacuations of more than 20,000 people in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Summerland and Carpinteria were effective immediately, Brown said.

"This is a challenging storm," Brown said.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall through Saturday. A flash flood watch was scheduled to take effect at 9 p.m. PT for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura County.