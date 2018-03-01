Embattled Cabinet members attend White House opioid event

Washington (CNN) Three embattled Cabinet secretaries -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin -- all appeared at a White House summit on the opioid epidemic, carrying on with business as usual.

The event Thursday, focused on the deadly opioid epidemic and the Trump administration's attempts to combat the scourge, comes amid a swirl of negative stories about President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries and his long-simmering ire for Sessions.

Trump briefly spoke at the summit but did not comment about the chaos surrounding his Cabinet secretaries.

Instead, he said his administration will be rolling out opioid policy "over the next three weeks" and told attendees that he and Sessions had talked about bring lawsuits against "some of these opioid companies."

"I have also spoken to Jeff about bringing some lawsuits against some of these opioid companies," Trump said. "I mean, what they are doing, the distribution. You have people that go to the hospital with a broken arm and they are addicted, they are addicted to painkillers and they don't even know what happened."