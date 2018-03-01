Embattled Cabinet members attend White House opioid event

Washington (CNN) Three embattled Cabinet secretaries -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin -- all appeared at a White House summit on the opioid epidemic, carrying on with business as usual.

The event, focused on the deadly opioid epidemic and the Trump administration's attempts to combat the scourge, comes amid a swirl of negative stories about Trump's Cabinet secretaries and his long-simmering ire for Sessions. Trump was not expected to attend the summit, but first lady Melania Trump opened the event with a call to action on opioids.

"Everyone in this room knows that our country is in the middle of the opioid crisis, and I am so proud of the work that this administration has already done to combat this epidemic," the first lady said.

The Trump administration has pledged to make fighting the opioid epidemic a focus during Trump's presidency, and Kellyanne Conway, Trump's senior counselor, has taken the lead inside the White House in coordinating the response to the epidemic. The recently passed budget deal secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the crisis, but treatment advocate and drug policy experts are concerned that the uptick in funding won't be enough to stem a drug overdose epidemic that killed 63,600 lives in 2016

Carson and Shulkin -- along with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar -- headlined a panel hosted by Conway. The issues swirling around the two did not come up during the session.