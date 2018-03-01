(CNN) That's one civics lesson we'd rather have skipped.

Representatives from the Utah House of Representatives made a valiant attempt to make amendments and ratification cool with a music video called the "Fresh Prints of Bills Here."

Set to the theme "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" by Will Smith -- which told the story of a kid from west Philadelphia whose life got flipped, turned upside down -- the legislators' version instead goes through the process for a bill to become a law.

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made...with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

They took some creative liberties with rhyming -- for example, "there" with "chamber" -- though their interpretation of the process was accurate.