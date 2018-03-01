Trump and Pence meet with NRA leader at White House

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with the executive director of the National Rifle Association's lobbying arm Thursday evening.

In a tweet, Chris Cox says the two "don't want gun control."

"I had a great meeting tonight with @realDonaldTrump & @VP. We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don't want gun control. #NRA #MAGA," the tweet reads.

Trump confirmed the meeting in a tweet of his own.

"Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!" he wrote.

