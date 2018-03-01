Trump's nomination for Nobel prize is apparently a fake, official tells NYT

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize -- but both nominations appear to be fraudulent, The New York Times is reporting.

Olav Njolstad, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, told the Times the committee had uncovered the forged nominations and raised the issue with the Oslo police.

The same person is responsible for both forged nominations and had pretended to be someone qualified to make the nomination, Njolstad told The Washington Post.

"We receive many invalid nominations each year in the sense that they don't meet the deadline or the nominator is not in fact qualified to nominate. But to my knowledge this is the first example of a forged nomination where someone has stolen the identity of another person," Njolstad said in an email to the Post.

According to the New York Times, the Oslo police has been in touch with the FBI. CNN has reached out to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

