Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's freewheeling meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday has delayed what top White House aides had promised would be the rollout of specific policy proposals about guns and school safety by the end of the week, multiple sources tell CNN.

The chaotic meeting -- which multiple lawmakers recalled with bewilderment over the last 24 hours -- saw Trump break with his party on key issues and take positions, like a suggestion to take people's guns away before a judge has a chance to weigh in, that his administration and Republicans on Capitol Hill had never proposed.

A day before the meeting, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had told reporters that Trump would unveil tangible policy proposals on guns before the end of the week.

"Specific to school safety, yes, we expect that there will be some policy proposals that will be out by the end of the week," Sanders said Tuesday.

But then came Trump's meeting, which one source described as throwing a wrench in those plans and delaying the policy rollout. Aides had been working behind the scenes on policy proposals for school safety and guns based on what the President had stated for days.

