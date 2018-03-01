Toomey defends himself against Trump's accusation that he's 'afraid' of NRA

Washington (CNN) Sen. Pat Toomey is defending himself after President Donald Trump accused him of being "afraid" of the National Rifle Association.

During a meeting at the White House Wednesday, the President asked the Pennsylvania Republican if a background check bill he sponsored back in 2013 included a provision that would raise the age for individuals to purchase rifles from 18 to 21. When Toomey said it did not, Trump replied, "You know why? Because you're afraid of the NRA."

Toomey told CNN Thursday that it was "funniest moment" during the meeting.

"I'm the Republican that stood up to the NRA, which, when I think they're wrong, that's what I do," Toomey said in an interview with CNN's Suzanne Malveaux on Capitol Hill.

Toomey and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, had introduced the bill to strengthen background checks for gun purchases in the aftermath of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Read More