Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon respects the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment, even if he doesn't agree with it, and says he's taking a cue from the movement as he forms a new political organization.

"It's basically going against 10,000 years of recorded history. That's the power of it. You see here something that's in a very early, raw stage, but I've never seen such potential power in something," Bannon said in a new interview in GQ , adding that it is a "reaction to this populist movement, this nationalist movement."

Bannon said the Time's Up movement -- which has been raising money for a legal defense fund for victims of sexual harassment and abuse across industries -- is "quite powerful" and that he's "100%" studying it as he plans to launch a foundation or 501(c)(4) organization.

"I respect it. I don't agree with it, but I respect it," he said, adding, "That's going to become powerful, and I'll tell you why. They had a million people in the streets throughout the nation (for the second Women's March)."

