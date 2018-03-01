Trump says US will impose steel and aluminum tariffs next week

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports next week, a highly controversial move that Trump framed along national security lines.

Trump said the US will impose a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% tariff on aluminum, capping a fierce, months-long internal debate that divided some of the President's top advisers. Anticipating the move, experts have said the move is likely to invite retaliatory measures from foreign countries.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump would exempt some countries from the tariffs, as his national security advisers have urged him to do to avoid hurting key US allies.

Trump announced the move during a hastily arranged listening session with steel and aluminum executives, even though the policy he announced is not yet ready to be implemented.

The President told aides on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for him to announce new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports the next day, sending them scrambling to determine what specific policy he could announce and others racing to contact executives and union representatives from the industry to attend the announcement at the White House, multiple sources said.

Read More