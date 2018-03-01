Putin doubles down on nuclear capabilities in sit-down interview with NBC

Washington (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down on his claims about Russia's nuclear capabilities Thursday following his announcement earlier in the day unveiling new drones and nuclear weapons systems.

"As a matter of fact, every single weapons system discussed today easily surpasses and avoids an anti-missile defense system," Putin said in an interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly that aired Thursday evening.

According to Putin's announcement, the nuclear missiles are "invincible" and are able to navigate with an "unlimited" range.

Putin told Kelly that some of the missiles are battle ready, and the nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles have been successfully tested.

"All of those tests were successful," Putin told Kelly. "It's just each of these weapons systems is at a different stage of readiness. One of them is already on combat duty. It's with troops."

