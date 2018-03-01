57% think Donald Trump is a racist. So ...

(CNN) The poll number smacks you right in the face: 57% of Americans believe President Donald Trump is a racist, according to new data from a national AP-NORC poll.

57%!!!!

That number comes in the wake of a year in which Trump tried to blame both sides for the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, waged an extensive effort to call into question the patriotism of the (largely black) NFL players who refused to stand for the National Anthem and asked why the United States was taking in immigrants from "shithole" countries in Africa.

And it comes in spite of Trump's oft-repeated assertion that he is the "least racist person" in the country and possibly in the world.

It's a striking finding. Six in 10 people believe that the President of the United States harbors racist views.

