(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son in law, should no longer have a job at the White House following his security clearance being downgraded.

"I don't think he should have been there to begin with," the California Democrat told reporters Thursday at her weekly news conference. "The President doesn't place a high value on experience, knowledge and judgment."

Pelosi slammed the environment in the White House, with a string of officials serving brief stints and then taking high-paying corporate positions. Her comments follow the departure of White House communications director Hope Hicks . Hicks has not yet announced what her next career steps are but she is expected to return to the private sector.

"What I'm worried about right now at the White House is the revolving door -- it's spinning like a top," Pelosi said.

Read More