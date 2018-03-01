Feds announce arrest in Don Jr. threat letter case

Washington (CNN) A Massachusetts man has been charged after Donald Trump Jr.'s family and others received threatening letters with suspicious powder last month, the US attorney for Massachusetts announced Thursday.

The criminal complaint filed by US Attorney Andrew Lelling's office said Daniel Frisiello, 24, was charged with five counts of mailing a threat and five counts of false information and hoaxes. The announcement said Frisiello was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in the afternoon.

The complaint said investigators were able to identify Frisiello by tracing a glitter bomb he ordered with his name to one of the people who also received the suspicious powder.

"You are an awful, awful person," court filings accuse Frisiello of writing to President Donald Trump's eldest son. "I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You make the family idiot, Eric, look smart."

Trump Jr. responded to the news Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

