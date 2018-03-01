Washington (CNN) Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio announced his plans Thursday to prevent future school shootings, highlighting on the Senate floor temporary gun restraining orders as well as other measures as an option to prevent a shooting like the one last month in Parkland, Florida.

"No matter where you fall on this debate ... I don't know of anyone who's in favor of school shootings and I don't know anyone who's in favor of that happening," Rubio said on the Senate floor. "I actually believe this attack could have and should have been prevented if current law had been fully enforced."

He also said he is looking into efforts to strengthen school security, provide school training to identify threats and create a school threat assessment intervention teams, which would coordinate between law enforcement and other state agencies to flag students who could be violent.

Rubio said he wants to introduce legislation that would enforce law enforcement gun restraining orders, which are already in place in states such as California and Oregon. It was an idea he first mentioned at CNN's town hall on guns last week. If implemented, it would allow people to petition a court to remove a person's access to guns.

Rubio also pressed his colleagues to support the "Fix NICs" legislation introduced by Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, which would offer financial incentives for federal and state authorities to comply with existing law to report criminal history records to the system. That would make it easier for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to flag and weed out people who shouldn't be able to buy guns. In the simplest terms, the bill wouldn't strengthen background checks but instead hold federal agencies accountable if they fail to upload records to the background check system.

