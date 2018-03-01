(CNN) Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wants President Donald Trump to back off Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I think (Sessions) removed himself appropriately from all things Russia and 2016, so when the President beats on Jeff Sessions, I think it's inappropriate 'cause he doesn't have the ability to make these decisions," Graham told CNN in an interview Thursday on Capitol Hill.

Graham's remarks come a day after Trump chastised Sessions via Twitter, reviving a public spat with his top law enforcement official.

Sessions announced Tuesday that the Justice Department inspector general would look into whether the FBI abused its surveillance authority in seeking a warrant to monitor Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, allegations that were first raised in House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes' memo released in February.

"Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn't the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!" Trump wrote Wednesday.

