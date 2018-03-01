NYT: Kushner's business got $500M in loans after White House meetings

Washington (CNN) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate group obtained business loans after Kushner met with the company heads in his official government capacity, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to the Times, Kushner met with Joshua Harris, one of the founders of Apollo Global Management, on multiple occasions while advising the Trump administration on infrastructure policy, three people familiar with the meetings said.

The topic of a job at the White House was also brought up, though never materialized. In November 2017, Apollo's real estate group lent Kushner Companies $184 million to refinance the mortgage of a Chicago skyscraper. The size of the loan, according to the Times, was triple the size of their average property loan.

And Citigroup's chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the spring of 2017, the Times reported, citing people briefed on the meeting. A short time after, the group lent Kushner Companies $325 million for some of its Brooklyn properties.

CNN has not independently confirmed The New York Times' report. Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell, did not deny that Kushner took meetings to "hear about ideas for improving the American economy" but said the senior adviser has had no role with Kushner Companies since joining the Trump administration.

