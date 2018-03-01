Remember when Jared and Ivanka were going to moderate the White House?

(CNN) When the Trump team arrived at the White House last year, many liberals and moderates -- though you'd be hard-pressed to get them to admit it now -- took some comfort in knowing that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump would be close by the new president's side.

It wasn't simply about politics, either. Yes, Ivanka was expected, for whatever reason, to act as some kind of check on her father's cruder instincts. And sure, Kushner is the son of a once prominent Democratic donor. But their underlying promise, like a boardroom pitch, was something harder to pin down. It was more of a look, that modicum of composure. It was something like ... competence.

Whether one considered the pair successful on the merits is beside the point. Both had emerged from troubled but rich families to establish, it seemed, functioning businesses of their own. Ivanka's lifestyle brand was a mainstay online and in some large department stores , while Kushner had taken over his father's real estate business -- the root of his most pressing current concerns -- after the latter was jailed years ago . As President Trump himself might have put it, they looked the part.

These were thin reeds to grasp, of course, but they were gripped all the same.

Some 13 months later, as Kushner's standing in the White House corkscrews and the notion of Ivanka's moderating influence over the President is all but evaporated, those sunny hopes -- and they belonged, in fairness, to anxious establishment Republicans too -- have given way to still more clouds over Trump era Washington.