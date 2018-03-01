McConnell: Senate to skip gun debate for bank bill

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday the Senate will turn to a banking bill next week, dashing hopes of many senators in both parties that the Senate would be able to pass gun legislation quickly in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The decision reflects the reality that negotiators have not settled on legislation that can pass the GOP-led House and Senate and be signed by President Donald Trump.

"We'd love to do that at some point," McConnell told reporters in the Capitol as senators were casting their final vote of the week. "I'm hoping there is a way forward."

Asked if there will be a way forward on guns next week, McConnell replied, "No, we're going to the Crapo bill next week."

