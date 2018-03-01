Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's sprawling, televised hour-long meeting on guns with lawmakers means everything or nothing at all.

It's the gamechanger or it will be reversed over the course of the next 24 hours. It's the tipping point or just a brief interlude before reality slams back into place.

Let's all just pause for minute with grand proclamations either way. Here's the truth: senior Republican lawmakers and aides are somewhere in between perplexed and furious about the meeting (more on why below). Democrats are a mix of surprised and extremely skeptical. It was a fascinating hour. But in terms of setting -- or resetting -- the dynamic on gun control? That's not what happened.

Bottom line: Trump shook up the gun conversation for one hour Wednesday. And he may continue to do so. But the gun debate on Capitol Hill is still controlled in the House and Senate by Republicans. And Wednesday moved them further from -- not closer to -- more restrictive gun measures.

Minor problem