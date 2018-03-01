Trump advocates 'the ultimate penalty' for drug dealers during opioid summit

During his unannounced appearance in the White House East Room, the President commented on "some countries" that have much stricter punishments for drug dealers. This came after a riff on the "drug dealers and drug pushers" who Trump says are "really doing damage."

"Some countries have a very, very tough penalty. The ultimate penalty. And by the way, they have much less of a drug problem than we do. So we're going to have to be very strong on penalties," Trump said.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's follow-up questions about what exactly Trump meant.

The comments come after Axios reported earlier this week that the President has floated the idea to aides of enforcing a death penalty for drug dealers in the United States.

