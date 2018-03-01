Washington (CNN) Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is requesting that the order for a $31,000 dining set be canceled, according to a statement provided exclusively to CNN by longtime adviser Armstrong Williams.

"I was as surprised as anyone to find out that a $31,000 dining set had been ordered," Carson said in the statement. "I have requested that the order be canceled. We will find another solution for the furniture replacement."

Carson also said his wife, Candy Carson, had "asked if used furniture was an option," the first time there's been an indication that she was involved in the process. "My wife also looked at catalogs and wanted to be sure that the color of the chair fabric of any set that was chosen matched the rest of the decor," he wrote.

"I made it known that I was not happy about the prices being charged and that my preference would be to find something more reasonable," he added.

The $31,000 dining set includes a table, sideboard, breakfront -- all in mahogany -- and 10 mahogany chairs with a blue velvet finish, according to the company that sold the furniture to the agency and purchase documents obtained by CNN.

Read More