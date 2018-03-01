(CNN) Disagreement over gun control and gun rights is among the most important and defining issues in the country today. They're so charged that about a quarter of voters will only vote for a candidate who shares their view on the subject, regardless of other factors of the candidate, no exceptions, according to Gallup.

NRA members, and this should come as no shock, are much more likely than other gun owners to say owning a gun is very important to their overall identity. Nearly half (45%) of NRA members said it's very important to their overall identity, while only 20% of non-NRA members said the same, according to a 2017 Pew poll

"Republican and Republican-leaning gun owners are twice as likely as Democratic and Democratic-leaning gun owners to say they belong to the NRA (24% vs. 11%).

Divisions among these gun owners run deep as well.

It should be no surprise that as partisan politics seem to have pervaded our lives , membership in an advocacy group tells you something about someone's partisanship . But it shows that the meaning of gun ownership really has changed and that even among Republicans gun ownership means starkly different things.

