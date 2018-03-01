Guess who Putin's speech was aimed at

Samantha Vinograd is a CNN National Security Analyst. She served on President Obama's National Security Council from 2009-2013 and at the Treasury Department under President Bush. Follow her @sam_vinograd. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's grandstanding speech on his country's "invincible" missiles was intended for one person and one person alone -- President Donald Trump. Speaking of a new low-flying missile with "practically unlimited range" and "which can bypass lines of interception," he stated this was "a new reality."

Using words (and visuals) similar to Kim Jong Un's and invoking Cold War-era threats, Putin's "my missiles are bigger than yours" rhetoric was no accident -- Putin wanted Trump to hear him loud and clear.

As a former Soviet secret service agent, Putin knows how to manipulate people. By poking at Trump's insecurities, Putin is hoping to distract the President -- making it less likely Trump will take action to hold Russia accountable for its ongoing attacks on the United States.

Putin doesn't need any votes or more missiles -- he's already winning

Putin wasn't using his platform to convince any Russians to vote for him. His "election" in 17 days is a farce. By crowding out opposition and censoring media coverage , he has rigged the system to all but guarantee his electoral victory.

