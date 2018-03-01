When it comes to depicting disability, Hollywood keeps 'cripping up'

Sara Novic is a Deaf writer and assistant professor of creative writing at Stockton University. Her first novel, "Girl at War," was released by Random House in 2015. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. The Deaf community uses a capital "D" to differentiate between people who identify with Deaf culture and identity, and the physical lack of hearing.

(CNN) The 90th annual Academy Awards are nearly here, and one of this year's front-runners for best picture is Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water." Sally Hawkins, as the mute Elisa who falls in love with a sea creature, has scored a best actress nomination for the role.

Critics have been quick to declare the film a positive representation of disability -- Elisa is employed, independent and a sexual being, a rarity for a group of people often portrayed in movies and books as childlike and asexual. Then again, the only one who finds her sexually desirable is a semi-human sea creature.

Also problematic is Hawkins' American Sign Language, her only mode of communication in the film, which is abysmal -- halting, stilted and not at all like someone who'd been signing since she was a child.

It's no secret Hollywood has a representation problem. The film industry has been repeatedly called out in the media, and by some of its own, for its whitewashing on-screen and sexism behind the camera. Much less attention is paid to the equally prevalent problem of casting abled actors in the role of disabled characters, a phenomenon the disabled community calls " cripping up ." When disabled people do raise the issue, they are quickly silenced, accused of overreacting

But representation matters. We learn about the world around us from film, and without the inclusion of disabled people, abled actors and directors will continue to perform tired stereotypes, while the absence of real disabled people further perpetuates the stigma of our inferiority, that we are too grotesque for the screen, or not worthy of a place on it.

