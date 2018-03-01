Breaking News

Putin touts new 'invincible' missile with 'almost unlimited range'

By Matthew Chance and Emma Burrows, CNN

Updated 7:26 AM ET, Thu March 1, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Putin touts new nuclear-powered missile
Putin touts new nuclear-powered missile

    JUST WATCHED

    Putin touts new nuclear-powered missile

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Putin touts new nuclear-powered missile 01:38

Moscow (CNN)Russia is developing an "invincible" new missile which will render NATO defenses "completely useless," Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday.

Speaking for almost two hours during his annual address to Russia's Federal Assembly, Putin boasted about Russia's "extraordinary advances" in the military sphere, including missiles with "almost unlimited range" capable of piercing US missile defenses through maneuverability and hypersonic speed.
Developing story -- more to follow ...