Putin touts new 'invincible' missile with 'almost unlimited range'

Moscow (CNN) Russia is developing an "invincible" new missile which will render NATO defenses "completely useless," Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday.

Speaking for almost two hours during his annual address to Russia's Federal Assembly, Putin boasted about Russia's "extraordinary advances" in the military sphere, including missiles with "almost unlimited range" capable of piercing US missile defenses through maneuverability and hypersonic speed.

Developing story -- more to follow ...