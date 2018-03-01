Carles Puigdemont quits bid for Catalan presidency

(CNN) Catalonia's former separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont, has withdrawn his candidacy for president of the Spanish region after months of political deadlock with Madrid.

Puigdemont was the only candidate put forward by Catalonia's parliament in Barcelona and lawmakers were expected to vote him in for another term as president.

But Puigdemont has been unable to overcome Madrid, which continues to seek the arrest of the separatist over his aggressive push to break Catalonia away from Spain. The independence drive plunged the country into its worst political crises in decades.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (center on balcony) addresses Catalan mayors after parliament declared unilateral independence, on October 27, 2017.

In a video posted to his Twitter account on Thursday, Puigdemont said he informed the President of the Parliament of Catalonia "to start as quickly as possible the round of contacts with the different parliamentary groups to proceed with the election of a new candidate to be invested as president of the regional government."

Puigdemont said his decision "does not fully guarantee the restoration of our autonomy ... But it will give us the freedom to undertake the next phase of the road towards independence" from Spain.

Read More