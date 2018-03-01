Frontline's 'Weinstein' documents mogul's history on eve of Oscars

(CNN) A special "Frontline" presentation timed to the Oscars, "Weinstein" is a methodical tick-tock of the sexual-harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and most significantly, how and why they were allowed to go unchecked for so long. Yet while essentially recapping the details, the hour falls short in providing further clarity to the key question: What did Hollywood, collectively, know, and when did it know it?

Granted, the documentary is essentially a somewhat hurried primer, which doesn't add much new but does derive power from its subjects' on-camera testimony. Moreover, the producer's fate remains a work in progress, with several active investigations into sexual-assault claims still pending

In some respects, "Weinstein" -- produced in conjunction with the BBC -- bites off a bit more than it can chew, going back to Weinstein's entry into the movie business not long after college, and a pattern of harassment that began almost immediately.

Weinstein wouldn't sit for an interview, but did provide written denials to a number of the accusations. Yet what "Weinstein" keeps revisiting is the extent to which others in positions of power either chose to ignore the rumblings or, more often, simply not to ask too many questions about a guy who was making money and amassing awards.

"I think we were all enablers," says Paul Webster, an executive at Weinstein's Miramax in the mid-1990s, in his first TV interview, adding that even without knowing specifics, it wasn't much of a reach to surmise that a man "so abusive and bullying ... would bring that abuse into the sexual arena."

